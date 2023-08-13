(John L. Allen Jr. - Crux) With the sudden death of Giuseppe Profiti on Aug. 10 from a heart attack, at the relatively young age of 62, not only has Italy lost one of its most veteran leaders in public health administration, but the Catholic Church has lost a figure who became an unwitting metaphor for the ambiguities of Vatican justice in the Pope Francis era. Born in Calabria in southern Italy, Profiti graduated in public administration from the University of Genoa in 1985 and began a long career as a manager of hospitals and public health systems, mostly in the Liguria region in which Genoa is located, earning a reputation for efficient leadership and sound financial management. (...)