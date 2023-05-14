(John L. Allen Jr., Crux) When Pope Francis was elected in 2013, Italians initially made much of the fact that his father’s family hailed from the nothern Italian region of Piedmont. It quickly emerged, however, that on his mother’s side his roots were in the northwestern region of Liguria centered on Genoa, the seaport from which the future pope’s family set sail for Argentina in the early 20th century. It’s remotely possible, therefore, that Pope Francis’s maternal ancestors may have known the family of Giacomo della Chiesa, who became Pope Benedict XV, (...)