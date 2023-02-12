To approve the recognition of the autocephaly granted to the Church in the Republic of North Macedonia under the name of “Archdiocese of Ohrid and North Macedonia, with headquarters in Skopje” by the Patriarchate of Serbia by its Synodal Tomos issued on June 5, 2022. Its Primate will be commemorated with the title “His Beatitude Archbishop Stefan of Ohrid, Skopje and North Macedonia”;
This resolution is extremely important because it clearly indicates that the Romanian Patriarchate supports the position that an autocephalous church (in this case the Serbian Patriarchate) can grant a tomos of autocephaly to a church (in this case the church in North Macedonia) which was part of the church granting the tomos. This is contrary to the position of the Ecumenical Patriarchate which maintains that only the Ecumenical Patriarch has the power to issue a tomos of autocephaly. Whether the Ecumenical Patriarch has the exclusive right to grant a tomos of autocephaly is part of the larger issue of whether the Ecumenical Patriarch has greater powers than those held by a primate of a Local Orthodox Church. The Moscow Patriarchate contends that the Ecumenical Patriarch is only first in honor among the primates and not in authority. The issue of the greater authority of the Ecumenical Patriarch is at the heart of the great tensions that exist between Moscow and Constantinople in recent decades.
The decision by the Romanian Patriarchate is particularly significant in that the Romanian Orthodox Church is one of the largest Local Orthodox Churches and is not closely identified with either the Moscow or Constantinople “camps.” The Romanian Patriarchate is also not an “ally” of the Serbian Patriarchate, which granted the tomos. As recently as 2019, the Serbian bishops had strongly attacked the Romanian Patriarchate because of the latter’s pastoral care of the Vlach population living within Serbia. Rather, some may argue that as one of the largest Orthodox churches, Romania, like Moscow, is reluctant to acknowledge a superior authority in Constantinople. On August 25, 2022, the Moscow Patriarchate became the first Local Orthodox Church to recognize the Serbian tomos and the resulting autocephaly. (link) (journal entry 62). On October 25, 2022, the Polish Orthodox Church issued a very cautious statement which stated: “The information from the Serbian Patriarch about the independence of the Orthodox Church in North Macedonia was read. The Holy Council of Bishops joyfully took note of this information and confirmed the prayerful communion with the above-mentioned Church.” (link) In so doing, the Polish bishops avoided the use of the term autocephaly, which in Polish is “autokefalia.” Rather, they used the general Polish word for becoming independent, “usamodzielnieniu.” On December 13, 2022, the Bulgarian Patriarchate “accepted with spiritual joy the Tomos given by the Serbian Patriarchate to the Church in the Republic of North Macedonia” and added its primate Stefan to the diptychs of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. (link) On the other hand, the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece at its meeting on June 8-9, 2022, had expressed “its serious objections and reservations… for the possible granting of autocephaly by the Patriarchate of Serbia, given that the most venerable Ecumenical Patriarchate is the only one competent to grant autocephaly.” (link)
There have been a number of recent developments relating to Ukraine. As I previously reported, the Prime Minister of Ukraine has introduced in the Ukrainian parliament Draft Law 8371. (link) It provides in part: “Activities of religious organizations that are affiliated with the centers of influence of a religious organization (association), the governing center (control) of which is located outside of Ukraine in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine, are not allowed.” The Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) at its meeting on February 2 issued a statement that it “supports the need to introduce a legislative ban on subordination (affiliation) of religious organizations in Ukraine to religious associations in the aggressor country - the Russian Federation.” (link) After a general discussion, the statement focused on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and clearly implies that the UOC should be subject to the ban. This can be seen in the final three sentences of its statement:
However, as established by the religious examination, the religious association "UOC" actually remains a part of the Russian Orthodox Church. Its leadership, in concert with the aggressor country, spreads slander against Ukraine regarding alleged "persecutions", while at the same time almost completely ignoring numerous and systematic real facts of violation of the right to freedom of conscience, as well as other human rights and freedoms, in the Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russian Federation. Taking into account all the above, the Holy Synod calls on the Ukrainian state to continue its work aimed at protecting national security in the religious sphere, and the international community to take an understanding and adequate approach to the measures taken by Ukraine in its resistance to Russian hybrid aggression.
The first sentence quoted above refers to the February 1 decision of the “expert group” appointed by Ukraine’s State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience. This decision was discussed in detail in my last report posted at (link). In simplified terms, the expert group concluded that the UOC following its council on May 27, 2022, was neither an “autocephalous” nor an “autonomous” church under Orthodox ecclesiology. Therefore, it must be “a structural subdivision” of the Moscow Patriarchate. However, the fallacy in this reasoning is that the facts since May 27 are totally inconsistent with the UOC being a “subdivision.” The UOC has made decisions since May 27 which are totally inconsistent with the provisions in Chapter X (entitled “Ukrainian Orthodox Church”) found in the charter of the Moscow Patriarchate. This includes the requirements that amendments to the charter of the UOC be approved by the patriarch (Article 3), that the patriarch be commemorated in “all churches” of the UOC (Article 6), and that the UOC “receives holy chrism from the Patriarch of Moscow” (Article 13). Furthermore, the UOC has announced that it is now completely independent from the Moscow Patriarchate, and there is no evidence that the UOC has been following orders from Moscow since May 27. Thus, the UOC does not fall neatly into any of the three boxes – autocephalous, autonomous, subdivision. Rather, the actual facts show that the UOC has created a new and ingenious concept – a de facto independent church in transition to autocephaly.
Archbishop Sylvester of Bilogorod, rector of the UOC’s Kyiv Theological Academy, has recently given two interviews with respect to the present status of the UOC. At the end of the first interview, the Archbishop was directly asked: “What is the current status of the UOC?” He responded that “this is a difficult question” and that it can only be resolved in the future “at the pan-Orthodox level.” (link) He concluded: “the UOC is a de facto independent Church, but the final registration of this status is still a matter for the future.” In the second interview, the Archbishop stated that the UOC has the same degree of independence as an autocephalous church but has refrained from declaring its own autocephaly. (link) According to the Archbishop, the unilateral declaration of autocephaly would create “complications,” and the benefits arising from such a declaration would be “questionable.” He also pointed out that “there is no universal mechanism for the creation of new autocephalous Churches recognized by all local Churches in the Orthodox world.” He emphasized that the UOC is not in schism and that no Local Orthodox Church has severed communion with the UOC as a result of the May 27 council.
The creation of this “de facto independent church” by the UOC was dictated by the present harsh realities. Certain Local Orthodox Churches would probably now support autocephaly for the UOC. However, it is almost certain that the Moscow Patriarchate would vigorously object to autocephaly for the UOC as it would violate Moscow’s view of a united church for historic Rus’. The Ecumenical Patriarch would not consent because it has already recognized the OCU as the autocephalous church for Ukraine. Thus, a pan-Orthodox consensus on the autocephaly of the UOC will not occur in the near future. Also, it is almost certain that if the UOC unilaterally declared autocephaly, the Moscow Patriarchate would label the UOC as “schismatic.” For conservative Orthodox, there is no Divine Grace in a schismatic church, which in turn jeopardizes the eternal salvation of the faithful of that church. Therefore, the approach advocated by Archbishop Sylvester seems to be the wisest course of action at the present time.
With respect to Draft Law 8371, this proposed law restricting the religious activity of a church can only be justified in a situation where the church poses a genuine security risk to Ukraine. The justification cannot be determined by an academic discussion relating to the forms of churches under Orthodox ecclesiology, but only by the actual facts relating to the church. The decision of the expert group did not discuss or demonstrate an actual security risk on the part of the UOC. Thus, it would seem that the decision of the expert group does not constitute a proper basis for the decision of the Holy Synod to support Draft Law 8371. The Holy Synod of the OCU had three options at its meeting on February 2. It could have expressed reservations concerning the proposed legislative ban as did Major Archbishop Svyatoslav Shevchuk, primate of the UGCC. (link) It could have remained neutral. However, it instead chose to support a proposed law aimed at the UOC. Sergei Chapnin, former editor of the Journal of the Moscow Patriarchate and now a senior fellow at Fordham University, has commented on the decision of the OCU on his Facebook page. (link) He stated: “It is a pity that instead of being delicately silent, the OCU is also fully involved in the fight against the UOC. It is quite possible that Metropolitan Epifany and his synod really believes that the dividends in case of victory will be huge. I'm afraid it's the other way around. By doing so, they only make the wound of separation deeper and more painful. And in the Christian world, the OCU will gain the reputation of the Church, which advocates religious freedom only in words, and in fact participates in the attempt to destroy the UOC.”
The famous Orthodox theologian Elder Metropolitan Ioannis Zizioulas of Pergamon died on February 2 at the age of 92. Among his many responsibilities, he was Co-Chairman of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Orthodox and Catholic Churches from 2005 to 2016. In a letter of condolences, Patriarch Daniel of Romania referred to the deceased metropolitan as “an old friend of our Church and of ours, personally, and a tireless promoter of inter-Orthodox unity and communion and of the Orthodox values in the inter-Christian dialogue.” The Patriarch also stated: “ We remember him as the erudite hierarch and an outstanding academic personality, professor of Dogmatic Theology, in particular, in the realm of ecclesiology and that of the theology of the person.” (link)
On February 1, Patriarch Kirill celebrated the 14th anniversary of his enthronement as patriarch. The Divine Liturgy was celebrated in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior with many metropolitans of the Moscow Patriarchate. (link) The Moscow representatives of the Bulgarian Patriarchate and the Church of Czech Lands and Slovakia also participated. In his address at the end of the Liturgy, Patriarch Kirill stated that in contrast to political changes, “the Church remains, as I always say, an island of freedom.” He contrasted the present freedom of the Church to the past when “the Church was not only under the influence, but also had to carefully listen to what the state was saying.” The Patriarch also thanked God that there are no divisions in the Church. “There are different people among you - from the highest in position, from the most wise in life experience and education, to simple people - but we are all of one mind.”
In connection with the enthronement anniversary, the official website of the Patriarch posted one letter of congratulations from a primate of a Local Orthodox Church. (link) The letter was from Metropolitan Sawa, primate of the Orthodox Church of Poland. The letter included the following:
During your Patriarchal service, the Russian Orthodox Church shone with the labors of Your Holiness with spiritual revival, serving as an example for others. The enemy of faith does not like church stability, he tries to destroy it. What happened in Ukraine vividly testifies to this. However, the Power of God is great, It is invincible. We deeply believe that the evil that breaks the Divine church organism will be destroyed by the Conqueror of death and hell, Christ. We pray about this to the Chief Shepherd our Savior.
The foregoing remarks by Metropolitan Sawa were strongly criticized in the Polish media and elsewhere. See (link) Metropolitan Sawa has now taken the unusual step of issuing a long written apology. (link) The Metropolitan affirms his prior condemnation of “the criminal invasion of independent Ukraine by the Russian Federation” and his “amazement and embarrassment at Patriarch Kirill's words about the war in Ukraine.” He states in bold print, “we supported and continue to support the need for the Orthodox Church in Ukraine to become independent.” He explains: “my cable was sent only to meet the requirements of the protocol, without taking into account the difficult geo-political situation. The perspective of the last few days and the interpretation by many of my intentions and words in a way contrary to my intentions shows that I was wrong and the situation required more caution.” In closing, the Metropolitan asks for forgiveness.
In other news, the UGCC has announced that in Ukraine it will switch to a new style for immovable holidays beginning September 1, 2023, while preserving the current Pascha. (link) In adopting the new style, the UGCC apparently did not decide whether the new style will be the Gregorian calendar or the “revised Julian calendar” used by the many of the Local Orthodox Churches. However, this should not be an issue as the two calendars are the same until the year 2800! A meeting of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches was held at the Saint Bishoy Monastery, Egypt, from January 31 to February 4. (link) After completing a 2022 document on the sacraments, the Commission will now focus on “Aspects of Mariology, The Holy Virgin Mary in the Teaching and the Life of the Church.” On February 11, Patriarch Theodoros of Alexandria began a 10-day visit to Kenya. (link) His first stop is the Diocese of Kisumu, the diocese in which the African Exarchate of the Moscow Patriarchate has its greatest concentration of priests in Africa. Lastly, Sergei Chapnin, mentioned above, has sent an open letter "Why have you forgotten the truth of God" to the bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church. (link); (link) (Italian)
Peter Anderson, Seattle USA