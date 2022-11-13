Questa domenica, come in ogni divina liturgia, pregheremo anche per i nostri operatori sanitari. Proprio come le nostre forze armate ucraine respingono gli attacchi nemici sul campo di battaglia, così i nostri medici mantengono la difesa su un altro fronte d lotta, la lotta per le vite umane.
[Text: Italiano, English]
(Chiesa greco-cattolica ucraina, Segretariato dell’Arcivescovo Maggiore, Roma)
13 novembre 2022
Video
Sia lodato Gesù Cristo!
Cari fratelli e sorelle in Cristo, oggi è domenica 13 novembre 2022 e in Ucraina è già il 263° giorno della grande guerra, la guerra che la Russia ha portato sul suolo ucraino, la guerra che ogni giorno provoca decine di morti, migliaia di feriti, distruzione, devastazione, dolore, lacrime e grandi tragedie. Non per niente la chiamiamo guerra sacrilega, perché è un grande peccato contro Dio, contro la Sua creazione più alta: l’essere umano. Contro il mondo che il Signore Dio ha creato perché l'uomo potesse vivere: vivere, non morire.
Anche durante l'ultimo giorno ci sono state aspre battaglie lungo l'intera linea del fronte. Ieri abbiamo appreso dal presidente che c'è un vero inferno nella regione di Donetsk. Il nemico sta assiduamente attaccando le posizioni ucraine, in particolare vicino alla città di Bakhmut, alla città di Avdiyivka e a Opytne. Ma i nostri soldati difendono coraggiosamente la terra ucraina.
Il nemico attacca incessantemente città e villaggi pacifici dell'Ucraina, che è tipico dei crimini di guerra. Circa 20 centri abitati sono stati colpiti ieri con vari tipi di armi. La sola città di Nikopol la notte scorsa ha subito 40 colpi missilistici. Ci sono gravi feriti, decine di case sono distrutte. E parliamo di una sola notte. Gli edifici civili e le case dei residenti civili sono stati distrutti a Zaporizhzhia, nelle regioni di Cherkasy, di Kharkiv e di Donetsk.
Ma l'Ucraina resiste! L'Ucraina combatte! L'Ucraina prega!
E oggi, questo giorno santo - il giorno del Signore - mettiamo da parte tutta la tristezza della vita per stare davanti a Dio come un popolo, come figli di Dio, per partecipare alla divina liturgia, purificare il proprio cuore, la propria coscienza, la propria anima nella santa confessione diventando partecipi del Suo purissimo Corpo e del santo Sangue nel Mistero dell'Eucaristia. Sappiamo, infatti, che da lì attingiamo la nostra forza, la luce per percorrere questo sentiero nel mezzo dell'oscurità di guerra, per rimanere cristiani ed esseri umani durante questa guerra disumana che sfida Dio.
Questa domenica, come in ogni divina liturgia, pregheremo anche per i nostri operatori sanitari. Proprio come le nostre forze armate ucraine respingono gli attacchi nemici sul campo di battaglia, così i nostri medici mantengono la difesa su un altro fronte d lotta, la lotta per le vite umane. E proprio come i cappellani militari sono vicini ai nostri militari, così i nostri cappellani sanitari sono e saranno vicini agli operatori sanitari.
E proprio come i nostri militari che, a volte, hanno bisogno di luce, di consigli spirituali di come rimanere umani anche quando devono affrontare la morte con le armi in mano, così i nostri medici hanno bisogno del sostegno dei cappellani sanitari per prendere la decisione giusta, al fine di essere talvolta la voce dell'ultima speranza di salvare la vita nella comunicazione con i pazienti.
Sappiamo che il lavoro di un medico non è facile. Perché, a volte, per prendere una decisione su come agire, che tipo di trattamento applicare, il medico si rende conto che la sua decisione può avere grandi conseguenze per la vita e il futuro di questo paziente. A volte dalla decisione del medico dipende se il paziente sopravviverà o, sfortunatamente, passerà all'eternità. Ed è per questo che, per aiutare un operatore sanitario a prendere una decisione a beneficio della vita del paziente nei momenti così difficili, i nostri cappellani medici sono al loro servizio. Vogliamo veramente aiutare i nostri medici a evitare il pericolo di finire con un trattamento tecnologizzato, il pericolo di cercare una soluzione rapida, magari molto tecnica che può risultare pericolosa per la dignità della persona umana.
Persino nella medicina sovietica esisteva un concetto di etica medica e deontologia. Nel mondo moderno si è sviluppata un'intera scienza, la scienza della "bioetica" che aiuta i professionisti sanitari a conciliare la loro attività medica con i principi fondamentali della morale cristiana, a riconciliare la medicina con il Vangelo di Cristo. Pertanto, invito tutti gli operatori sanitari a partecipare alle attività delle varie società e fraternità dei medici per conoscere sempre più a fondo le regole di vita che la nostra medicina ucraina oggi deve seguire. Perché a volte c'è la tentazione di seguire la logica della tecnologia essendo convinti che tutto ciò, che è tecnicamente possibile, dovrebbe e potrebbe essere fatto. Ma a volte le regole della morale cristiana e universale dicono che tutto ciò che si può fare deve essere messo al servizio della vita umana.
Oggi voglio ringraziare di cuore tutti i nostri insegnanti di bioetica. Ringrazio l’Istituto di Bioetica della nostra Università Cattolica ucraina e tutti coloro che illuminano lo sviluppo della medicina ucraina con la parola del Vangelo di Cristo. Invitiamo inoltre gli operatori sanitari a fare un comune cammino spirituale per conoscere Cristo e la Sua verità. Perché Lui è la via, la verità e la vita.
Ancora una volta desidero che ascoltiamo le parole del giusto metropolita Andrey Sheptytskyi, che ci parla della necessità di guarire la ferita molto profonda, la malattia del nostro popolo ucraino. Da buon pastore, egli ha visto non solo i lati forti e grandi della nostra esistenza nazionale, ma ha anche evidenziato i nostri difetti e le difficoltà nazionali e ha cercato di guarirli, guarirli in modo che il nostro popolo fosse spiritualmente e moralmente sano e la nostra esistenza spirituale fosse integra e capace di svilupparsi. Ed ecco la parola del metropolita Andrey sulla nostra unità nazionale. Lui dice:
"L'Ucraina non ha bisogno di altri nemici, quando gli stessi ucraini sono nemici degli ucraini. Quando si odiano a vicenda e di quell’odio non si vergognano nemmeno. Finché non c'è unità dei cristiani tra noi, il nemico più debole sarà più forte di noi. Finché ricorderemo di più della causa nazionale negli affari nazionali, avremo più forza per poter svilupparsi con successo insieme, a livello nazionale. Semplicemente perché non sarà più difficile per noi costruire quella causa comune. E se dimentichiamo quell'unità, allora l'unità nazionale comune semplicemente non esisterà, in quanto non ci sarà nella consapevolezza e nella coscienza delle persone”.
Si riferisce all'unità del nostro popolo e della nostra Chiesa.
Dio, guarisci la ferita delle nostre reciproche discordie interne. Signore, la forza del popolo è nell’unità; Dio, dacci l'unità! Dio, benedici l'Ucraina, il nostro esercito ucraino! Guarisci le ferite del nostro popolo, ispira i cuori dei nostri operatori sanitari con la potenza dello Spirito Santo a conoscere la Tua verità eterna. Dio, benedici l'Ucraina con la Tua pace celeste e giusta!
La benedizione del Signore sia su di voi, con la Sua grazia e il Suo amore per gli uomini, ora e sempre e nei secoli dei secoli. Amen.
*****
English
Glory to Jesus Christ!
Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ!
Today is Sunday 13 November 2022 and in Ukraine it is already the 263rd day of the great war—a war that Russia brought to the Ukrainian land; a war that causes dozens of deaths, thousands of injuries, destruction, ruin, grief, tears, and great trouble every day. It is not for nothing that we call it a sacrilegious war, because it is a great sin against God, against His highest creation—man, and against the world that the Lord God created so that man could live in—to live, not to die.
Again, during the last day, there are fierce battles along the entire front line. Yesterday we learned from the President that there is real hell in Donetsk region. The enemy is actively attacking Ukrainian positions, in particular near the city of Bakhmut, near the city of Avdiyivka, near the city of Opytny. But our defenders courageously defend the Ukrainian land with their bodies.
The enemy relentlessly attacks peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine, which is typical of war crimes. About 20 settlements were hit with various types of weapons yesterday. The city of Nikopol alone received 40 jet attacks last night. There are seriously injured, dozens of houses have been destroyed. And that's just for one night. Civilian buildings and the houses of civilian residents were destroyed in Zaporizhzhia, the Cherkasy Region, the Kharkiv Region, and the Donetsk Region.
But Ukraine is standing! Ukraine is fighting! Ukraine is praying!
And today, on this holy day—the Lord's Day—we put aside all the sadness of life in order to stand before God as a people, as children of God. To take part in the Divine Liturgy, to cleanse one’s heart, conscience, and soul in the holy Mystery of Confession and become partakers of His most pure Body and holy Blood in the Mystery of the Eucharist. Because we know that we draw our strength from there, the light to walk this path in the midst of military darkness, to remain Christians and human beings during this inhumane, God-defying war.
And this Sunday, as at every Divine Liturgy, we will also pray for our medical workers. Because just as our Armed Forces of Ukraine repel enemy attacks on the battlefield, so our medics hold the defence on another front. They engage in battles for human life. And just as military chaplains are close to our servicemen, so our medical chaplains are and will be close to medical workers.
And just as our servicemen sometimes need light, spiritual advice on how to remain human even when they have to face death with weapons in their hands, so too our doctors need the support of medical chaplains in order to make the right decision, in order to truly be the voice of the last hope for saving life in communication with his patients.
We know that the work of a doctor is not easy. Because sometimes, in order to make a decision on how to act or what type of treatment to apply, the doctor realizes that his decision can have great consequences for the life and future of this patient. Sometimes it depends on the doctor's decision whether the patient will survive or, unfortunately, pass into eternal life. And that's why in such difficult moments, in order to help a medical worker make a decision for the benefit of the patient's life, our medical chaplains are at their service. Because we really want to help our doctors avoid the danger of the technologicization of treatment. To avoid the danger of looking for a quick, perhaps very technical solution, which can be really dangerous when it comes to the dignity of the human person.
Even in Soviet medicine, there was a concept of medical ethics and deontology. A whole science has developed in the modern world, the science of bioethics that helps medical professionals reconcile their medical professional activities with the basic principles of Christian morality, t reconcile medicine with Christ's Gospel. Therefore, I invite all medical workers to participate in the activities of various medical societies and fraternities in order to truly learn more and more deeply about these rules of life, which our Ukrainian medicine must follow today. Because sometimes there is a temptation to follow the logic of technology, thinking that everything that is technically possible should and can be done. But sometimes the rules of Christian, universal morality say that everything that can be done must be put at the service of human life.
Today I really want to thank all our bioethics teachers. To our Institute of Bioethics at our Ukrainian Catholic University and to all those who illuminate the development of Ukrainian medicine with the word of Christ's Gospel. And we invite medical workers to a common spiritual path of knowing Christ and His truth. Because He is the way, the truth, and the life.
Again, I want us to listen to the words of the righteous Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky who tells us about the need to heal a very deep wound, the illness of our Ukrainian people. As a good pastor, he saw not only the strong and great sides of our national existence, but also pointed out our national defects and difficulties and tried to heal them, heal them so that our people were spiritually and morally healthy, and our spiritual existence was whole and capable of development. And here is the word of Metropolitan Andrey about our national unity. He says this: "Ukraine does not need other enemies, when Ukrainians themselves are enemies of Ukrainians, when they mutually hate themselves and are not even ashamed of that hatred. As long as there is no Christian unity among us, the weakest enemy will be stronger than us. As long as we remember more about the national cause in national affairs, then we will have more strength to be able to successfully develop together, nationally. Because that common interest simply will not be so difficult for us to build. And if we forget about that unity, then that common, national unity simply will not exist. Because it will not be in her consciousness and conscience of people." "Her", that is, the unity of our people and our Church.
O God, heal the wound of our mutual internal discords. O Lord, the strength of the people is in unity, O God, give us unity! O God, bless Ukraine, our Ukrainian army! Heal the wounds of our people, inspire the hearts of our medical workers with the power of the Holy Spirit to know your eternal truth. O God, bless Ukraine with Your heavenly, just peace!
May the blessing of the Lord be upon you through His grace and love of mankind, always, now and ever, and for ages of ages. Amen.
Glory to Jesus Christ!
Video
*****
English
