• Oggi, a nome di tutto il nostro popolo di Dio, desidero ringraziare le Forze armate dell'Ucraina per aver restituito il dono della libertà a Kherson e all'intera regione della riva destra che accoglie i territori delle regioni di Mykolaiv e Kherson.
• Ringraziamo Dio per il fatto che ieri dalla prigionia russa sono stati liberati 45 soldati delle Forze armate ucraine. Ora li aspetta una lunga strada per sanare le ferite che hanno ricevuto in prigionia.
• C'è un'altra ferita che fa sanguinare il corpo dell'Ucraina. Questa ferita non è nuova. Questa ferita sono le nostre discordie interne, le nostre divisioni. Sfortunatamente, la guerra sta provocando anche un aumento delle tensioni interne in Ucraina.
[Text: Italiano, English]
(Chiesa greco-cattolica ucraina, Segretariato dell’Arcivescovo Maggiore, Roma)
12 novembre 2022
Sia lodato Gesù Cristo!
Cari fratelli e sorelle in Cristo, oggi è sabato 12 novembre 2022 e in Ucraina è il 262° giorno della grande guerra.
Probabilmente, la giornata di ieri passerà alla storia dell'Ucraina come il giorno della liberazione della Kherson ucraina. Ieri, con le lacrime agli occhi, abbiamo visto come i residenti di Kherson e della regione hanno accolto i soldati ucraini con i fiori, con le bandiere ucraine e, soprattutto, con le lacrime e un sorriso nella gioia di poter essere finalmente liberi. Oggi, a nome di tutto il nostro popolo di Dio, desidero ringraziare le Forze armate dell'Ucraina per aver restituito il dono della libertà a Kherson e all'intera regione della riva destra che accoglie i territori delle regioni di Mykolaiv e Kherson.
Ma anche ieri ci sono state pesanti battaglie lungo l'intera linea del fronte. Il nemico attacca immancabilmente anche la popolazione civile. Ieri sono state bombardate circa 25 città e villaggi dell'Ucraina nelle regioni di Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv e persino di Vinnytsia. Ma noi proviamo un'esultanza nazionale e diciamo: Dio, libera altre terre ucraine con la forza della grazia dello Spirito Santo! Sostieni l'esercito ucraino nella sua marcia vittoriosa.
Ringraziamo Dio per il fatto che ieri dalla prigionia russa sono stati liberati 45 soldati delle Forze armate ucraine. Ora li aspetta una lunga strada per sanare le ferite che hanno ricevuto in prigionia. Ma il Signore Dio ci dà segni evidenti della Sua presenza in mezzo a noi, segni che l'Ucraina si sta avvicinando instancabilmente alla vittoria, giorno dopo giorno.
E oggi possiamo dire ancora una volta: l'Ucraina resiste! L'Ucraina combatte! L'Ucraina prega!
Oggi voglio continuare con voi la nostra riflessione su come noi, come Chiesa, come società possiamo assumerci il compito di restaurare e ricostruire il cuore umano; come ripristinare l'integrità della nostra anima, spirito e corpo; come possiamo sostenere insieme una nobile causa e sanare le ferite dell'Ucraina. Nelle riflessioni precedenti abbiamo accennato allo spazio e al tempo in cui una persona vive: essi hanno bisogno della mano terapeutica e risanatrice di Dio e della nostra collaborazione, della nostra presenza accanto a coloro che hanno bisogno di guarigione e di rimarginazione delle ferite, e del nostro tempo che dobbiamo dedicare a loro.
Ma c'è un'altra dimensione dell'esistenza di una persona, un essere umano, in cui non solo dobbiamo comportarci correttamente, ma usarlo per curare le ferite dell'Ucraina. L'uomo è una creatura in continuo mutamento. Vediamo che non esistono due giorni uguali, siamo in continua evoluzione. Se non cresciamo e non ci sviluppiamo in questo cambiamento, allora decliniamo e degradiamo. Per poter essere vicini a qualcuno che ha bisogno del nostro aiuto, che ha bisogno della guarigione delle ferite in modo qualificato, saggio, urgente, tempestivo, dobbiamo lavorare instancabilmente su se stessi e imparare.
Sappiamo che coloro che non imparano, dimenticano e perdono ciò che una volta sapevano fare. Cristo dice: "Chi non raccoglie con me, disperde". Vediamo che la scienza moderna, le moderne tecnologie ci danno l'opportunità di comprendere meglio la vulnerabilità di una persona, un essere umano. Di capire e agire meglio quando si tratta di relazioni umane ferite. Ogni medico valido sa che deve imparare ogni giorno. Perché ogni giorno l'umanità trova nuove medicine, nuovi materiali, nuovi mezzi per alleviare le sofferenze umane e superare varie malattie, un tempo incurabili.
Chi non studia, non lavora su se stesso, non acquisisce conoscenza, diventa superficiale, indifferente. È troppo pigro per approfondire qualsiasi problema. Cerca sempre di risolvere le cose difficili e complesse con modi o mezzi facili e semplici. Pertanto, è sempre poco utile, e persino pericoloso. Un medico incompetente, proprio come un prete incompetente, può fare vari danni. Ecco perché dicono che il comandamento più basilare di un medico, così come di un sacerdote, è "Non fare del male".
La mancanza di conoscenze e di istruzione, una visione troppo ristretta della vita sociale e dei processi non solo ostacoleranno la guarigione delle ferite dell'Ucraina, ma potrebbero anche infliggere nuove ferite e causare nuovi dolori. Ecco perché abbiamo bisogno di persone responsabili nel nostro stato, di leader dell'opinione pubblica e persino di leader della chiesa per trovare una risposta efficace alla domanda pubblica e alla necessità di ottenere, ricostituire e sviluppare nuove conoscenze apprendendo da varie aree umanitarie della sapienza umana: etica, bioetica, varie discipline umanitarie, filosofiche, teologiche.
Per curare le ferite, dobbiamo studiare. Sant'Agostino dice: "Credo per comprendere, comprendo per credere". Pertanto, nel nostro sviluppo, miglioramento, crescita, maturazione fino al livello di Cristo, come dice l'apostolo Paolo, i sacerdoti, i medici, tutti i cristiani sono, infatti, chiamati a non perdere tempo e fatica per partecipare a diverse attività educative, sono chiamati a impegnarsi in educazione personale per conoscere meglio la Parola di Dio e l'insegnamento delle verità della Santa Chiesa di Cristo. Lavoriamo su noi stessi, affinchè coloro che curano le ferite possano farlo in modo sapiente, corretto, qualificato, competente, con l’utilizzo dei mezzi all’avanguardia.
C'è un'altra ferita che fa sanguinare il corpo dell'Ucraina. Questa ferita non è nuova. Questa ferita sono le nostre discordie interne, le nostre divisioni. Sfortunatamente, la guerra sta provocando anche un aumento delle tensioni interne in Ucraina. Le persone diventano amareggiate, aggressive, il numero dei conflitti all'interno delle nostre comunità inizia ad aumentare. Pertanto, vi invito oggi ad ascoltare le sapienti parole del nostro giusto metropolita Andrei Sheptytsky sull’unità, l'unità del popolo e della Chiesa. Lui dice:
"È evidente che la nostra casa natale, cioè la nostra Patria, il nostro stato non sorgerà se non si formerà un monolite ucraino, se gli ucraini-indipendentisti non saranno in grado di superare tutte le differenze che li dividono per creare la massima unità possibile tra loro. L'Ucraina ha bisogno di quell'unità! Quella necessità, poi, ci impone un dovere; e il futuro dell'Ucraina dipende dall'adempimento di quel dovere di costruire l'unità del nostro popolo”.
Queste parole del metropolita richiamano la nostra preghiera:
"La forza del popolo è nell'unità.
Dio, dacci l’unità".
Dio, benedici l'Ucraina! Benedici il nostro esercito! Guarisci le nostre ferite! Manda il Tuo Spirito Santo, che possa toccare il nostro dolore, che ci insegni tutta la verità. Perché hai detto ai tuoi apostoli: “il Padre manderà lo Spirito Santo che … v’insegnerà ogni cosa e vi ricorderà tutto ciò che io vi ho detto". Sia questo Spirito di verità sempre il nostro maestro interiore della sapienza divina. Dio, benedici l'Ucraina con la Tua giusta pace celeste!
La benedizione del Signore sia su di voi, con la Sua grazia e il Suo amore per gli uomini, ora e sempre e nei secoli dei secoli. Amen.
English
Glory to Jesus Christ!
Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ!
Today is Saturday 12 November 2022 and in Ukraine it is already the 262nd day of the great war.
It seems yesterday will go down in the history of Ukraine as the day of the liberation of Ukrainian Kherson. Yesterday, with tears in our eyes, we saw how the residents of Kherson and the Kherson region met Ukrainian soldiers with flowers, with Ukrainian flags, and most importantly, with tears and with a smile that they are finally free. Today, on behalf of all of our people of God, I want to thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine for restoring the gift of freedom to Kherson and the entire Right Bank Mykolayiv Region and Kherson Region.
But yesterday, too, there were heavy battles along the entire front line. The enemy is also relentlessly attacking the civilian population. Yesterday, about 25 cities and villages of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, the Luhansk region, the Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia, the Mykolayiv region, and even Vinnytsia were shelled. But we feel a nationwide elation and we say: O God, liberate other Ukrainian lands by the power of the grace of the Holy Spirit! Support the Ukrainian army in its victorious march!
We thank God for the fact that 45 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also released from Russian captivity yesterday. Now, apparently, they have a long road ahead of them to heal the wounds they received in captivity. But the Lord God gives us clear signs of His presence among us. Signs that Ukraine is tirelessly getting closer to victory day by day.
And today we can once again say: Ukraine is standing! Ukraine is fighting! Ukraine is praying!
Today, I want to continue with you again our reflections on how we, as the Church, as a society, can take on the task of restoring and rebuilding the human heart. Restoring the integrity of our soul, spirit, and body. How we can together take up a noble cause and heal the wounds of Ukraine. In previous reflections, we mentioned the space and time in which a person lives. And they need the therapeutic, healing hand of God and our co-operation, our presence in that space at the side if those who need mending and healing of the wounds of our time, which we must devote to them.
But there is another dimension of the existence of a person, a human being, in which we must not just behave correctly, but use it to heal Ukraine's wounds. Man is a creature that is constantly changing. We see that no two days are alike. We are constantly changing. If we do not grow and develop in this change, then we decline and degrade. In order to be able to be close to someone who needs our help, who needs healing of wounds in a qualified, wise, urgent, and timely manner, we must work tirelessly with you and learn.
We know that those who do not learn forget and lose what they knew and once knew. Christ says: "He who does not gather with Me scatters" (Matthew 12:30, Luke 11:23). We see that modern science and modern technologies give us the opportunity to better understand the vulnerability of a person, a human being. It is better to understand and act when it comes to wounded human relationships. Every smart doctor understands that he must learn every day, because every day humanity finds new types of medicines, new materials, new means to alleviate human suffering and overcome various diseases that were once incurable.
He who does not study, does not work on himself, does not acquire knowledge, and becomes superficial and indifferent. He is too lazy to delve into the depth of any problem. He always tries to solve difficult and complex things with easy, simple ways or means. Therefore, he is always unsuccessful and even dangerous. An incompetent doctor, just like an incompetent priest, can do a lot of harm. That is why they say that the most basic commandment of a doctor, as well as a clergyman, is "Do no harm."
Lack of knowledge, education, too narrow a view of social life and processes, will not only hinder the healing of Ukraine's wounds, but may even inflict new wounds and cause new pains. That is why we need responsible persons in the state, leaders of public opinion, and even church leaders to find an effective response to public demand and the need to obtain, replenish, and develop new knowledge from various humanitarian areas of human wisdom: from ethics, bioethics, various humanitarian, philosophical, and theological disciplines.
To heal wounds, we must learn. Saint Augustine says: "I believe in order to understand and I understand in order to believe." Therefore, in our development, improvement, and growth, maturing to the fulness of Christ, as the Apostle Paul says, indeed clergymen, doctors, all Christians are called not to spare time and effort in order to participate in various educational activities, engage in personal education, to get to know the Word of God as best as possible, the teaching of the truths of the Holy Church of Christ. Let's work on ourselves! May those who treat wounds be able to do so wisely, correctly, qualifiedly, competently, with the latest means.
There is another wound that bleeds the body of Ukraine. This wound is not new. This wound is our internal discords, our internal divisions. Unfortunately, the war is also causing increased internal tensions in Ukraine. A person becomes embittered and aggressive, and the number of conflicts within our communities begins to increase. Therefore, I invite you today to listen to the words of wisdom of our righteous Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky about the unity of the people and the Church. He says this:
"It is clear as in the palm of your hand that our native home, that is, our Motherland, our state will not rise if there is no Ukrainian monolith, if independent Ukrainians will not be able to overcome all the differences that divide them and create the greatest possible unity among themselves. Ukraine needs that unity! And that need imposes a duty on us all, and the future of Ukraine depends on the fulfillment of that duty to build the unity of our people."
These words of the Metropolitan recall our prayer: "The strength of the people is in unity. O God, give us unity."
O God, bless Ukraine! Bless our army! Heal our wounds! Send your Holy Spirit, who would touch our pain, who would teach us all truth. Because You said to Your apostles: "I will send you the Holy Spirit and He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you." Let that Spirit of Truth always be our inner teacher of Divine Wisdom. O God, bless Ukraine with Your heavenly, just peace!
May the blessing of the Lord be upon you through His grace and love of mankind, always, now and ever, and for ages of ages. Amen.
Glory to Jesus Christ!
