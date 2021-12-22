(mospat.ru) On December 22, 2021, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk met with Pope Francis of Rome at the Paul VI Audience Hall in the Vatican. In the beginning of the conversation, Metropolitan Hilarion, speaking on behalf of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, congratulated the Primate of the Roman Catholic Church on his 85th birthday. Pope Francis greeted His Eminence and expressed cordial gratitude to His Holiness Patriarch Kirill for the congratulation and for the invariably high level of cooperation. During their prolonged meeting held in a warm atmosphere, the sides discussed a wide range of issues standing on the agenda of the bilateral relations between the Roman Catholic Church and the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as particular aspects of interaction in the nearest future. (...)