|Rocco Forte - Brooks Newmark and William Cash
(Mark Di Stefano and Patricia Nilsson) A trio of businessmen who own the Catholic Herald, including publisher William Cash and luxury hotelier Rocco Forte, are locked in a stand-off against the Catholic Church over claims that the religious weekly owes it about £280,000 in unpaid rent and restoration fees.
The 132-year-old Herald has for the past 40 years been based at the back of a church just north of the City of London. But its lease with the St Mary Moorfields Trust, a charity run by the Diocese of Westminster, expired last week.
This has brought a years-long discussion over office renovations to a head, with the diocese demanding nearly £280,000 from the Herald, including £33,000 in several years of unpaid rent with the remainder addressing “dilapidations for the property from the time the tenants had responsibility for the whole site”.
The Herald — which is owned by Sir Rocco, Spear’s magazine founder Mr Cash and Brooks Newmark, a disgraced former Tory MP who was previously a partner at private equity group Apollo Management — disputes the dilapidations element of the bill cited by the Church, and said it would be making a revised offer to settle. It has already made a settlement offer near £125,000, according to two people close to the negotiations, which was rejected by the Church.
The Diocese said the offer “was below the quotes received to put the property back into repair, which is [the Herald’s] responsibility under the terms of lease”.
The Herald said it was “aiming to come to a resolution shortly” in a statement to the Financial Times. Mr Cash, who is being sued by luxury lifestyle magazine Spear’s, said he hoped the matter could be sorted out as “it would be unholy for this issue to end up in court”.
The Herald, which has a circulation of about 25,000, according to Mr Cash, will move into a townhouse in Victoria at the end of next week.
Its battle with the Church is one of several problems facing the conservative magazine, which in 2017 made a loss of £124,000, according to its most recent filings at Companies House. At the end of 2018, the Herald had £792,000 in debt which it said was “personally guaranteed” by its owners with no third-party loans from banks or institutions.
Luke Coppen resigned this week after more than 20 years at the Catholic Herald, the past 15 as editor. Mr Cash said that 44-year-old Mr Coppen had left as he was “young and ambitious” and that he will be replaced by his deputy Dan Hitchens, son of Conservative commentator Peter Hitchens. Mr Coppen declined to comment.
Messrs Forte, Cash and Newmark have also faced challenges in the US where they launched the Herald last year. The magazine still does not have an editor in the US, although it said the appointment of a certain “seasoned veteran of the US Catholic scene” had been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Mr Cash said the owners were trying to raise £1m to tap into predominantly Catholic countries such as Poland and states those in South America and they had received “one commitment and serious interest from significant Catholic parties”.
Last year Mr Newmark — who resigned as a Tory MP in 2014 when he was found to have sent sexually explicit messages to someone he believed to be a female party member — and Mr Cash bought out the Herald’s fourth shareholder Conrad Black, the former media mogul who owned titles such as The Daily Telegraph and The Jerusalem Post through his company Hollinger International.
Mr Black spent several years in US prison for wire fraud and obstruction of justice, but was last year given a full pardon by Donald Trump just a few months after having written a glowing biography of the US president.
Ahead of its US launch, some of the owners of the Herald also met Mr Trump’s former senior adviser Steve Bannon to consult on how they could target ultra-conservative Catholics.
