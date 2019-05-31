Theology could disappear from UK universities
The Tablet
(Liz Dodd) The study of theology and religious studies is set to disappear from universities and colleges in the UK unless drastic action is taken, according to a new report by the British Academy.
The report found that the number of students studying Theology and Religious Studies [TRS] degrees has fallen by a third since 2012, when higher tuition fees were introduced. This is in contrast (...)
The report found that the number of students studying Theology and Religious Studies [TRS] degrees has fallen by a third since 2012, when higher tuition fees were introduced. This is in contrast (...)