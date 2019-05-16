(Hamish McNeilly) A Russian priest on a world record rowing attempt has landed in Chile – 154 days ago after he left Dunedin. Fedor Konyukhov, 66, left Dunedin on December 6 with the aim of becoming the first person to row the Southern Ocean. On Saturday He arrived in the Chilean town of Puerto Williams on Saturday, after rowing 11,500 kilometres from New Zealand to Cape Horn. "I can smell the earth, the grass, the trees, because in the ocean there is no smell," he told Chilean media after his arrival. He described his journey as being just 50 days of relatively good weather conditions, while the other 100 featured storms that included waves of up to 10 metres and wind gusts of 100kmh. (...)
giovedì 16 maggio 2019
stuff.co.nz
