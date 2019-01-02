(Tiwonge Kumwenda) A dark crowd has engulfed Kande area in Nkhata Bay after a person with albinism was hacked to death in his house around 10pm when he was in bed with his seven-year-old son. A dark crowd has engulfed Kande area in Nkhata Bay after a person with albinism was hacked to death in his house around 10pm when he was in bed with his seven-year-old son. Police spokesperson in Nkhata Bay Peter Kalaya identified the victim as 54-year-old Yassin Kwenda Phiri who was working as a hospital attendant (...)