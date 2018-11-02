Seven Killed in Attack on Coptic Christians Bus in Egypt
Egyptian Streets
Seven were killed and 14 were wounded after unknown gunmen shot at a bus transporting a group of Coptic Christians in Egypt’s Minya governorate on Friday , Al Ahram reports. The bus was heading to the Monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor located in the western desert. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Last year, gunmen attacked a bus carrying Coptic Christians in the same area which killed 28 people and wounded 25 others. (...)