Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries condemns desecration of Salesian Cemetery in Beit Jamal
LPJ
The cemetery of the Salesian Monastery at Beit Jamal, near Beit Shemesh west of Jerusalem, was vandalized on Wednesday 17, 2018, by unknown assailants who destroyed many tombs and broke several crosses. This incident comes two years after similar vandalism that targeted the same cemetery and one year after the desecration of the church of the same Monastery last year. In the two mentioned cases, the security services failed to bring anybody to justice for these acts, and we wonder if today incident would meet similar fate! (...)