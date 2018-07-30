Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church says a bishop has been found dead inside a monastery in the desert northwest of Cairo. Bishop Epiphanius is head of Anba Makar Monastery near Wadi el-Natroun in coastal Beheira province. The church did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding his death on Sunday. Security officials say Bishop Epiphanius' head was smashed and there were injuries to his back. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media. (...)- Egypt to investigate 'strange circumstances' of Coptic Orthodox Bishop's death (AhramOnline)
